Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 21.700-23.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 22.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.1 billion-$38.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.8 billion.

Get Amgen alerts: Sign Up

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $8.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $346.25. 3,333,101 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,712,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47. Amgen has a 52 week low of $261.43 and a 52 week high of $391.29. The business's fifty day moving average price is $358.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 148.37%. The company's revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.31 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen will post 22.16 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $2.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $10.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Amgen's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amgen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $356.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMGN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sfam LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Binnacle Investments Inc lifted its position in Amgen by 26.1% in the third quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 208 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Amgen by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 189 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company's stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amgen, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amgen wasn't on the list.

While Amgen currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here