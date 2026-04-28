Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $309.00 to $326.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an "equal weight" rating on the medical research company's stock. Morgan Stanley's target price points to a potential downside of 4.88% from the company's current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on Amgen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer set a $400.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $366.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $356.62.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMGN

Amgen Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of AMGN traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $342.74. 193,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,695,054. The firm has a market cap of $184.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.47. Amgen has a 12-month low of $261.43 and a 12-month high of $391.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $360.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.08.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.46 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 148.37% and a net margin of 20.98%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.31 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen will post 22.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amgen

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,164,162,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Amgen by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,097,711 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $7,560,249,000 after buying an additional 4,302,237 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Amgen by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,591,403 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $10,012,872,000 after buying an additional 1,287,310 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,303,294 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $4,665,822,000 after buying an additional 1,035,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Amgen by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,945 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,111,854,000 after buying an additional 988,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company's stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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