Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Hold" by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.3750.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amkor Technology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Amkor Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMKR

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

In other Amkor Technology news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $1,159,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 108,806 shares in the company, valued at $8,410,703.80. The trade was a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Alexander sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $382,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 29,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,167.22. The trade was a 14.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,258,950. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amkor Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 204.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095,027 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $82,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,109 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 519,461 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $14,753,000 after purchasing an additional 166,091 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 205.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,254,658 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $49,534,000 after purchasing an additional 843,983 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $4,868,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $797,000. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

AMKR opened at $74.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.12 and a 200 day moving average of $50.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.01. Amkor Technology has a fifty-two week low of $17.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amkor Technology will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.0835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Amkor Technology's payout ratio is presently 18.86%.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc NASDAQ: AMKR is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test (OSAT) services, supporting integrated device manufacturers and semiconductor foundries worldwide. The company offers a broad range of advanced packaging solutions, including wafer bumping, flip chip, system-in-package and ball grid array technologies, designed to meet the performance, power and form-factor demands of applications across consumer electronics, automotive, communications and industrial markets.

In addition to packaging, Amkor delivers comprehensive test services such as wafer probing, final test, system-level test and digital, analog and mixed-signal testing, enabling customers to accelerate time-to-market and reduce total costs.

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