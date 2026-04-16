Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Hits New 1-Year High - Still a Buy?

Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $62.63 and last traded at $62.7720, with a volume of 1019121 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.72.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $43.00 price objective on Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Amkor Technology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. William Blair raised shares of Amkor Technology to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $51.13.

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Amkor Technology Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $48.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 1.94.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.66%. Amkor Technology's quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Amkor Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.280 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0835 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Amkor Technology's payout ratio is currently 21.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $976,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 543,866 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,540,660.80. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total transaction of $222,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,904 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,732,784.16. This represents a 11.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,475. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amkor Technology

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 72.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 933 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 91.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 180.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. 42.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc NASDAQ: AMKR is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test (OSAT) services, supporting integrated device manufacturers and semiconductor foundries worldwide. The company offers a broad range of advanced packaging solutions, including wafer bumping, flip chip, system-in-package and ball grid array technologies, designed to meet the performance, power and form-factor demands of applications across consumer electronics, automotive, communications and industrial markets.

In addition to packaging, Amkor delivers comprehensive test services such as wafer probing, final test, system-level test and digital, analog and mixed-signal testing, enabling customers to accelerate time-to-market and reduce total costs.

Further Reading

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