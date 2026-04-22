Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Reaches New 1-Year High - Here's Why

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $72.91 and last traded at $70.21, with a volume of 4156284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.44.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AMKR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $43.00 target price on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $51.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology Price Performance

The business's fifty day simple moving average is $49.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 1.94.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.26. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Amkor Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.280 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.0835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Amkor Technology's payout ratio is presently 21.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In other news, CEO Kevin K. Engel sold 12,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $609,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $143,958.75. This represents a 80.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $976,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 543,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,540,660.80. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,225 in the last 90 days. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,799 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 36,221 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Evolve Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 3.0% in the first quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company's stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc NASDAQ: AMKR is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test (OSAT) services, supporting integrated device manufacturers and semiconductor foundries worldwide. The company offers a broad range of advanced packaging solutions, including wafer bumping, flip chip, system-in-package and ball grid array technologies, designed to meet the performance, power and form-factor demands of applications across consumer electronics, automotive, communications and industrial markets.

In addition to packaging, Amkor delivers comprehensive test services such as wafer probing, final test, system-level test and digital, analog and mixed-signal testing, enabling customers to accelerate time-to-market and reduce total costs.

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