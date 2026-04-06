Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Melius Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $46.70, but opened at $48.31. Melius Research now has a $60.00 price target on the stock. Amkor Technology shares last traded at $47.5470, with a volume of 325,176 shares traded.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AMKR. B. Riley Financial boosted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Amkor Technology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Amkor Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $51.13.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In other news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total transaction of $222,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,784.16. The trade was a 11.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin K. Engel sold 12,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $609,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,953 shares in the company, valued at $143,958.75. This trade represents a 80.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,500 shares of company stock worth $2,585,875. Insiders own 26.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,779,847 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $448,148,000 after purchasing an additional 687,900 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 18.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,211,529 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $119,607,000 after buying an additional 653,489 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 0.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,835,987 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $108,942,000 after buying an additional 17,656 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,473,925 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $137,151,000 after buying an additional 47,514 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,722,310 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $107,477,000 after acquiring an additional 740,701 shares during the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amkor Technology Trading Up 2.4%

The business's 50 day simple moving average is $47.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.94.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.84 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Amkor Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.280 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $0.0835 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Amkor Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 21.85%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc NASDAQ: AMKR is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test (OSAT) services, supporting integrated device manufacturers and semiconductor foundries worldwide. The company offers a broad range of advanced packaging solutions, including wafer bumping, flip chip, system-in-package and ball grid array technologies, designed to meet the performance, power and form-factor demands of applications across consumer electronics, automotive, communications and industrial markets.

In addition to packaging, Amkor delivers comprehensive test services such as wafer probing, final test, system-level test and digital, analog and mixed-signal testing, enabling customers to accelerate time-to-market and reduce total costs.

Further Reading

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