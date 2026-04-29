Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

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AMRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRX. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1,680.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 186.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,005 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,558 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company's stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AMRX opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.61. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 276.67% and a net margin of 4.53%.The business had revenue of $723.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $709.79 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.050 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a publicly traded integrated healthcare company specializing in the development, manufacturing and distribution of generic and specialty pharmaceutical products. The company’s portfolio includes oral solids, injectables, transdermals and biosimilars, serving a broad range of therapeutic areas such as cardiovascular, neuroscience, oncology and women’s health. Alongside its generic offerings, Amneal has built a branded portfolio through strategic acquisitions and internal development, positioning itself across both high-volume generics and higher-value specialty treatments.

Since its founding in 2002 by brothers Chirag and Chintu Modgil, Amneal has pursued growth through organic investment in research and development as well as targeted M&A.

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