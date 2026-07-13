Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.80.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday.

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Insider Activity

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Deborah M. Autor sold 34,819 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $450,557.86. Following the sale, the director directly owned 93,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,960.40. The trade was a 27.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 12,334,941 shares of the company's stock worth $123,473,000 after buying an additional 624,609 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,690,586 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,723,000 after purchasing an additional 81,546 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,818,099 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,018 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,367,438 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,333,000 after purchasing an additional 558,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,110,410 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,791,000 after purchasing an additional 136,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.82% of the company's stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMRX opened at $17.01 on Monday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $17.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average of $13.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 1.26.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $722.52 million during the quarter. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 313.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a publicly traded integrated healthcare company specializing in the development, manufacturing and distribution of generic and specialty pharmaceutical products. The company’s portfolio includes oral solids, injectables, transdermals and biosimilars, serving a broad range of therapeutic areas such as cardiovascular, neuroscience, oncology and women’s health. Alongside its generic offerings, Amneal has built a branded portfolio through strategic acquisitions and internal development, positioning itself across both high-volume generics and higher-value specialty treatments.

Since its founding in 2002 by brothers Chirag and Chintu Modgil, Amneal has pursued growth through organic investment in research and development as well as targeted M&A.

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