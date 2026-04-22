Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Issues Earnings Results

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11, Zacks reports. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 228.24%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.950-1.050 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.270-0.270 EPS.

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Amneal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRX opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.53. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1,680.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 186.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,005 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 541.9% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company's stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amneal Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results and near-term guidance beat expectations: Amneal reported Q1 EPS of $0.26 vs. the $0.15 consensus and provided Q1 EPS guidance of $0.270 (above the $0.160 consensus) and revenue guidance of $723M vs. $715M consensus — evidence of stronger-than-expected core performance. AMRX Marketbeat earnings summary

Q1 results and near-term guidance beat expectations: Amneal reported Q1 EPS of $0.26 vs. the $0.15 consensus and provided Q1 EPS guidance of $0.270 (above the $0.160 consensus) and revenue guidance of $723M vs. $715M consensus — evidence of stronger-than-expected core performance. Positive Sentiment: Raised FY2026 outlook: Amneal set FY2026 EPS guidance of $0.95–1.05 (vs. $0.95 consensus) and revenue guidance of $3.1B–$3.2B, signaling management expects continued top-line growth for the year. GlobeNewswire release on acquisition and guidance

Raised FY2026 outlook: Amneal set FY2026 EPS guidance of $0.95–1.05 (vs. $0.95 consensus) and revenue guidance of $3.1B–$3.2B, signaling management expects continued top-line growth for the year. Positive Sentiment: Acquisition to build biosimilars scale: Amneal agreed to acquire Kashiv BioSciences for up to $1.1B (cash + stock) to expand biologics development and manufacturing capabilities and target a large loss-of-exclusivity market — a strategic move to diversify into higher-margin complex therapies. The deal requires shareholder and regulatory approvals and is expected to close in H2 2026. Reuters: Amneal to buy Kashiv BioSciences

Acquisition to build biosimilars scale: Amneal agreed to acquire Kashiv BioSciences for up to $1.1B (cash + stock) to expand biologics development and manufacturing capabilities and target a large loss-of-exclusivity market — a strategic move to diversify into higher-margin complex therapies. The deal requires shareholder and regulatory approvals and is expected to close in H2 2026. Neutral Sentiment: Positive clinical news for Crexont supports product growth thesis: Interim Phase 4 ELEVATE‑PD data show meaningful increases in “good on” time for Crexont in Parkinson’s patients, supporting commercial upside for key specialty products. Business Insider: Crexont Phase 4 results

Positive clinical news for Crexont supports product growth thesis: Interim Phase 4 ELEVATE‑PD data show meaningful increases in “good on” time for Crexont in Parkinson’s patients, supporting commercial upside for key specialty products. Negative Sentiment: Profitability and capital structure remain concerns: despite the beat, Amneal’s reported net margin is low (~2.4%) and return on equity is deeply negative (−228%), highlighting ongoing profitability and balance-sheet issues that could amplify market sensitivity to the Kashiv deal and any financing/dilution. AMRX Marketbeat financials

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMRX shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They set a "buy" rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $15.00.

Read Our Latest Report on AMRX

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a publicly traded integrated healthcare company specializing in the development, manufacturing and distribution of generic and specialty pharmaceutical products. The company’s portfolio includes oral solids, injectables, transdermals and biosimilars, serving a broad range of therapeutic areas such as cardiovascular, neuroscience, oncology and women’s health. Alongside its generic offerings, Amneal has built a branded portfolio through strategic acquisitions and internal development, positioning itself across both high-volume generics and higher-value specialty treatments.

Since its founding in 2002 by brothers Chirag and Chintu Modgil, Amneal has pursued growth through organic investment in research and development as well as targeted M&A.

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