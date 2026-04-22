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Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Issues Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Amneal Pharmaceuticals logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Q1 EPS beat: Amneal reported Q1 EPS of $0.26 versus a $0.15 consensus and raised Q1 guidance to $0.270 and FY2026 EPS guidance to $0.95–1.05, indicating stronger-than-expected near-term performance.
  • Major acquisition: The company agreed to acquire Kashiv BioSciences for up to $1.1 billion to expand biosimilars development and manufacturing, aiming to diversify into higher‑margin biologics (expected close H2 2026, subject to approvals).
  • Profitability concerns: Despite the beat, Amneal’s net margin is only ~2.4% and return on equity is −228%, highlighting ongoing profitability and capital‑structure risks that could increase sensitivity to financing or dilution from the Kashiv deal.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11, Zacks reports. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 228.24%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.950-1.050 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.270-0.270 EPS.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRX opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.53. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1,680.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 186.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,005 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 541.9% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company's stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amneal Pharmaceuticals this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Q1 results and near-term guidance beat expectations: Amneal reported Q1 EPS of $0.26 vs. the $0.15 consensus and provided Q1 EPS guidance of $0.270 (above the $0.160 consensus) and revenue guidance of $723M vs. $715M consensus — evidence of stronger-than-expected core performance. AMRX Marketbeat earnings summary
  • Positive Sentiment: Raised FY2026 outlook: Amneal set FY2026 EPS guidance of $0.95–1.05 (vs. $0.95 consensus) and revenue guidance of $3.1B–$3.2B, signaling management expects continued top-line growth for the year. GlobeNewswire release on acquisition and guidance
  • Positive Sentiment: Acquisition to build biosimilars scale: Amneal agreed to acquire Kashiv BioSciences for up to $1.1B (cash + stock) to expand biologics development and manufacturing capabilities and target a large loss-of-exclusivity market — a strategic move to diversify into higher-margin complex therapies. The deal requires shareholder and regulatory approvals and is expected to close in H2 2026. Reuters: Amneal to buy Kashiv BioSciences
  • Neutral Sentiment: Positive clinical news for Crexont supports product growth thesis: Interim Phase 4 ELEVATE‑PD data show meaningful increases in “good on” time for Crexont in Parkinson’s patients, supporting commercial upside for key specialty products. Business Insider: Crexont Phase 4 results
  • Negative Sentiment: Profitability and capital structure remain concerns: despite the beat, Amneal’s reported net margin is low (~2.4%) and return on equity is deeply negative (−228%), highlighting ongoing profitability and balance-sheet issues that could amplify market sensitivity to the Kashiv deal and any financing/dilution. AMRX Marketbeat financials

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMRX shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They set a "buy" rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $15.00.

Read Our Latest Report on AMRX

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a publicly traded integrated healthcare company specializing in the development, manufacturing and distribution of generic and specialty pharmaceutical products. The company’s portfolio includes oral solids, injectables, transdermals and biosimilars, serving a broad range of therapeutic areas such as cardiovascular, neuroscience, oncology and women’s health. Alongside its generic offerings, Amneal has built a branded portfolio through strategic acquisitions and internal development, positioning itself across both high-volume generics and higher-value specialty treatments.

Since its founding in 2002 by brothers Chirag and Chintu Modgil, Amneal has pursued growth through organic investment in research and development as well as targeted M&A.

See Also

Earnings History for Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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