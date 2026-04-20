Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Stock Price Down 5.5% - Time to Sell?

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX - Get Free Report) traded down 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.32 and last traded at $13.15. 751,873 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 2,412,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.91.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They set a "buy" rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRX. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1,680.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 186.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,005 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,558 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. 31.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a publicly traded integrated healthcare company specializing in the development, manufacturing and distribution of generic and specialty pharmaceutical products. The company’s portfolio includes oral solids, injectables, transdermals and biosimilars, serving a broad range of therapeutic areas such as cardiovascular, neuroscience, oncology and women’s health. Alongside its generic offerings, Amneal has built a branded portfolio through strategic acquisitions and internal development, positioning itself across both high-volume generics and higher-value specialty treatments.

Since its founding in 2002 by brothers Chirag and Chintu Modgil, Amneal has pursued growth through organic investment in research and development as well as targeted M&A.

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