Free Trial
→ SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Upgraded to "Strong-Buy" at UBS Group

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Amneal Pharmaceuticals logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • UBS upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) to a "Strong-Buy", and the stock jumped about 6.3% after opening at roughly $13.91 on Friday.
  • Analyst views are mixed but positive overall: the consensus is a "Moderate Buy" with an average price target of $15, based on 1 Strong Buy, 5 Buy and 2 Hold ratings; Truist recently raised its target to $17.
  • Several institutions materially increased positions (Assenagon, Morgan Stanley, Allspring among them), leaving institutional ownership at about 31.8%; Amneal has a market cap near $4.38B, a P/E of ~60.5, and a 52-week range of $7.02–$15.42.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AMRX. Zacks Research cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $15.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMRX

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.3%

Shares of AMRX opened at $13.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.48 and a beta of 1.32. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $15.42.

Institutional Trading of Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,761,739 shares of the company's stock worth $47,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,698 shares in the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $13,833,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,818,099 shares of the company's stock worth $60,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,018 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1,440.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,135,799 shares of the company's stock worth $11,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $12,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.82% of the company's stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a publicly traded integrated healthcare company specializing in the development, manufacturing and distribution of generic and specialty pharmaceutical products. The company’s portfolio includes oral solids, injectables, transdermals and biosimilars, serving a broad range of therapeutic areas such as cardiovascular, neuroscience, oncology and women’s health. Alongside its generic offerings, Amneal has built a branded portfolio through strategic acquisitions and internal development, positioning itself across both high-volume generics and higher-value specialty treatments.

Since its founding in 2002 by brothers Chirag and Chintu Modgil, Amneal has pursued growth through organic investment in research and development as well as targeted M&A.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Amneal Pharmaceuticals Right Now?

Before you consider Amneal Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amneal Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now Cover
Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now

Just getting into the stock market? These 10 simple stocks can help beginning investors build long-term wealth without knowing options, technicals, or other advanced strategies.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
Millionaire Warns 'Get Out While There's Still Time'
Millionaire Warns 'Get Out While There's Still Time'
From Stansberry Research (Ad)
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
Will you be ready for Elon’s master plan?
Will you be ready for Elon’s master plan?
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines