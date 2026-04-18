Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Upgraded to "Strong-Buy" at UBS Group

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AMRX. Zacks Research cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $15.00.

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Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMRX

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.3%

Shares of AMRX opened at $13.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.48 and a beta of 1.32. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $15.42.

Institutional Trading of Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,761,739 shares of the company's stock worth $47,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,698 shares in the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $13,833,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,818,099 shares of the company's stock worth $60,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,018 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1,440.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,135,799 shares of the company's stock worth $11,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $12,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.82% of the company's stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a publicly traded integrated healthcare company specializing in the development, manufacturing and distribution of generic and specialty pharmaceutical products. The company’s portfolio includes oral solids, injectables, transdermals and biosimilars, serving a broad range of therapeutic areas such as cardiovascular, neuroscience, oncology and women’s health. Alongside its generic offerings, Amneal has built a branded portfolio through strategic acquisitions and internal development, positioning itself across both high-volume generics and higher-value specialty treatments.

Since its founding in 2002 by brothers Chirag and Chintu Modgil, Amneal has pursued growth through organic investment in research and development as well as targeted M&A.

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