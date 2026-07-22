Amphenol (APH) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.19 per share and revenue of $8.2441 billion for the quarter. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 1:00 PM ET.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Amphenol to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Amphenol Stock Up 4.9%

NYSE:APH opened at $157.92 on Wednesday. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $95.19 and a fifty-two week high of $178.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $150.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.32.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's payout ratio is 28.74%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $8,788,260.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,368,257.30. This represents a 3.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphenol

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,025,072 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $6,942,156,000 after acquiring an additional 676,797 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Amphenol by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,185,947 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,457,649,000 after acquiring an additional 64,649 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Amphenol by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,510,266 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,825,777,000 after acquiring an additional 592,868 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Amphenol by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,420,002 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,678,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,238,100 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $978,157,000 after purchasing an additional 69,656 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on APH. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Amphenol from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $198.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Research Partners restated a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $186.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amphenol

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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