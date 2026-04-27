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5 AI Infrastructure Stocks Smart Money Is Buying Before the Next Surge

Ryan Hasson
Written by Ryan Hasson | Reviewed by Clare Titus
April 27, 2026

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Should You Invest $1,000 in Vertiv Right Now?

Before you consider Vertiv, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vertiv wasn't on the list.

While Vertiv currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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Ryan Hasson
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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Vertiv (VRT)
4.936 of 5 stars		$242.096.4%0.10%54.77Moderate Buy$337.33
Arista Networks (ANET)
4.3214 of 5 stars		$180.665.6%N/A61.87Buy$189.74
Amphenol (APH)
4.8229 of 5 stars		$160.720.6%0.62%40.28Buy$191.67
Celestica (CLS)
4.953 of 5 stars		$330.83-6.2%N/A34.39Moderate Buy$437.00
Astera Labs (ALAB)
3.2226 of 5 stars		$311.233.9%N/A210.29Moderate Buy$284.25
Alphabet (GOOG)
4.6423 of 5 stars		$356.656.9%0.25%17.91Buy$410.09
Amazon.com (AMZN)
4.7761 of 5 stars		$271.5815.3%N/A21.85Moderate Buy$322.12
Microsoft (MSFT)
4.8775 of 5 stars		$464.723.0%0.78%25.88Moderate Buy$558.64
NVIDIA (NVDA)
4.9714 of 5 stars		$200.752.9%0.50%30.74Buy$304.26
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

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