Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Amphenol had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 18.49%.The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 1.140-1.160 EPS.

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Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock traded up $8.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $152.34. 6,341,193 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,610,078. The company has a market cap of $187.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company's 50 day moving average is $138.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.78. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $74.31 and a 1 year high of $167.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is 29.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total transaction of $75,885,432.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $283,863,955.89. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphenol

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Binnacle Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 891 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,061 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Retirement LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Retirement LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Amphenol News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amphenol this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Amphenol from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $183.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amphenol from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Amphenol from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up from $156.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $156.71.

Read Our Latest Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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