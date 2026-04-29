Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Releases Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.140-1.160 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.1 billion-$8.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.7 billion.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APH. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Truist Financial set a $182.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $156.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on APH

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $143.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $74.31 and a twelve month high of $167.04. The stock has a market cap of $176.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company's fifty day moving average is $138.16 and its 200 day moving average is $138.78.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 35.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company's revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is 29.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total transaction of $75,885,432.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $283,863,955.89. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Amphenol

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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