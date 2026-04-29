Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $143.72, but opened at $154.00. Amphenol shares last traded at $150.1170, with a volume of 2,926,243 shares traded.

The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Amphenol had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 18.49%.The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business's revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS.

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Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APH shares. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $175.00 target price (up from $156.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Truist Financial set a $182.00 target price on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler set a $165.00 target price on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors set a $165.00 target price on Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $156.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on APH

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total transaction of $75,885,432.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $283,863,955.89. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 86.1% during the first quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 27,250 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 12,605 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 22.2% during the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 16,500 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $572,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,068 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $372,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Stock Up 4.6%

The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.83 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $138.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.78.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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