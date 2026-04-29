Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Shares Gap Up - Should You Buy?

Shares of Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.46, but opened at $10.49. Amplifon shares last traded at $10.49, with a volume of 875 shares traded.

Get Amplifon alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amplifon from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amplifon has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMFPF

Amplifon Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.63.

About Amplifon

Amplifon is a global leader in hearing care, specializing in the retail and distribution of hearing aids, accessories and related services. The company offers a full suite of solutions including diagnostic hearing assessments, personalized hearing aid fittings, follow-up care, tinnitus management and hearing protection. Through its network of branded stores and partner outlets, Amplifon serves individuals across the full spectrum of hearing needs, from prevention and early detection to long-term aftercare.

Founded in Milan in 1950 by Algernon Charles Holland, Amplifon has grown from a single audiology centre into a multinational organization.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amplifon, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amplifon wasn't on the list.

While Amplifon currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here