Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research to a "hold" rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amplifon from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Amplifon alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Analysis on AMFPF

Amplifon Stock Performance

Shares of Amplifon stock opened at $10.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.77. Amplifon has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $23.85.

Amplifon Company Profile

Amplifon is a global leader in hearing care, specializing in the retail and distribution of hearing aids, accessories and related services. The company offers a full suite of solutions including diagnostic hearing assessments, personalized hearing aid fittings, follow-up care, tinnitus management and hearing protection. Through its network of branded stores and partner outlets, Amplifon serves individuals across the full spectrum of hearing needs, from prevention and early detection to long-term aftercare.

Founded in Milan in 1950 by Algernon Charles Holland, Amplifon has grown from a single audiology centre into a multinational organization.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amplifon, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amplifon wasn't on the list.

While Amplifon currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here