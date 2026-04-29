Amplitude (AMPL) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Amplitude to post earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $92.95 million for the quarter. Amplitude has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.080-0.130 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.020--0.010 EPS. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $91.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $90.35 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 32.33% and a negative net margin of 25.80%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Amplitude to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Amplitude Stock Performance

AMPL opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. Amplitude has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $14.49. The business's fifty day moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average is $9.01. The firm has a market cap of $732.69 million, a P/E ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.48.

Amplitude declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 11.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Amplitude from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Amplitude from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Amplitude and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Amplitude from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Amplitude from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $13.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amplitude

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Amplitude by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company's stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amplitude in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude, Inc is a software company specializing in digital analytics and product intelligence solutions for businesses seeking to optimize user engagement and drive growth. Its core offering, the Amplitude Analytics platform, enables customers to collect and analyze behavioral data from web and mobile applications in real time. The platform provides advanced segmentation, funnel analysis, retention tracking and pathfinding tools that help product, marketing and data teams understand user journeys, identify friction points and measure the impact of new features.

Founded in 2012 by Spenser Skates, Curtis Liu and Jeffrey Wang, Amplitude is headquartered in Redwood City, California, with additional offices spanning North America, Europe and Asia.

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