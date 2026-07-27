Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Shares Up 6.8% - Time to Buy?

Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL - Get Free Report) rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.68 and last traded at $8.6520. 214,373 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,227,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a "strong-buy" rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Amplitude from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amplitude from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Amplitude in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $12.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMPL

Amplitude Stock Up 8.3%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.70. The company has a market cap of $911.56 million, a P/E ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.44.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Amplitude had a negative net margin of 25.11% and a negative return on equity of 34.98%. The firm had revenue of $93.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.95 million. The business's revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Amplitude has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.020--0.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.030-0.060 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amplitude

In other Amplitude news, CTO Curtis Liu sold 22,201 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $178,274.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 1,004,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,068,375.37. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Wong sold 7,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $50,605.87. Following the transaction, the director owned 111,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,826.98. The trade was a 6.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,240 shares of company stock valued at $371,678. 21.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplitude

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Amplitude in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Amplitude by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in Amplitude in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude, Inc is a software company specializing in digital analytics and product intelligence solutions for businesses seeking to optimize user engagement and drive growth. Its core offering, the Amplitude Analytics platform, enables customers to collect and analyze behavioral data from web and mobile applications in real time. The platform provides advanced segmentation, funnel analysis, retention tracking and pathfinding tools that help product, marketing and data teams understand user journeys, identify friction points and measure the impact of new features.

Founded in 2012 by Spenser Skates, Curtis Liu and Jeffrey Wang, Amplitude is headquartered in Redwood City, California, with additional offices spanning North America, Europe and Asia.

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