Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Stock Price Down 7% - Here's What Happened

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL - Get Free Report) shares traded down 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.95 and last traded at $8.9170. 409,897 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,219,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.59.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AMPL. Citigroup upped their target price on Amplitude from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America restated a "neutral" rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amplitude from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings lowered Amplitude from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a "strong-buy" rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $12.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on Amplitude

Amplitude Stock Down 7.7%

The stock has a market capitalization of $919.85 million, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.44. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.76.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $93.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.95 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 34.98% and a negative net margin of 25.11%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Amplitude has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.020--0.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.030-0.060 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amplitude

In related news, CTO Curtis Liu sold 22,201 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $178,274.03. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,004,779 shares in the company, valued at $8,068,375.37. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Catherine Wong sold 7,453 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $50,605.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 111,462 shares in the company, valued at $756,826.98. This represents a 6.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,240 shares of company stock valued at $371,678. Corporate insiders own 21.59% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Amplitude

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPL. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter worth $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Amplitude by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company's stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amplitude during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Amplitude during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amplitude

Amplitude, Inc is a software company specializing in digital analytics and product intelligence solutions for businesses seeking to optimize user engagement and drive growth. Its core offering, the Amplitude Analytics platform, enables customers to collect and analyze behavioral data from web and mobile applications in real time. The platform provides advanced segmentation, funnel analysis, retention tracking and pathfinding tools that help product, marketing and data teams understand user journeys, identify friction points and measure the impact of new features.

Founded in 2012 by Spenser Skates, Curtis Liu and Jeffrey Wang, Amplitude is headquartered in Redwood City, California, with additional offices spanning North America, Europe and Asia.

Further Reading

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