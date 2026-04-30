Amprius Technologies (AMPX) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Amprius Technologies to post earnings of ($0.02) per share and revenue of $25.7230 million for the quarter. Amprius Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at --0.060 EPS. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $25.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.30% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. On average, analysts expect Amprius Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Amprius Technologies Price Performance

Amprius Technologies stock opened at $20.23 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.05. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.49 and a beta of 2.20. Amprius Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $19.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMPX

Insider Activity at Amprius Technologies

In related news, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 25,366 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $257,718.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 723,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,349,032.80. This trade represents a 3.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 413,146 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $7,618,412.24. Following the sale, the director owned 44,444 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $819,547.36. This represents a 90.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,539,829 shares of company stock valued at $42,323,376. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amprius Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,417 shares of the company's stock worth $21,137,000 after purchasing an additional 253,529 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amprius Technologies by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,553,710 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,149,000 after acquiring an additional 363,928 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Amprius Technologies by 113.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,379,384 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,846 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amprius Technologies by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,194,841 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,317,000 after acquiring an additional 410,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Amprius Technologies by 1,117.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,943,905 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,291 shares during the last quarter. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc NYSE: AMPX is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company's batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius' product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

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