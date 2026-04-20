Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Reaches New 52-Week High - Still a Buy?

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.19 and last traded at $19.6640, with a volume of 6503381 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.67.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMPX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Amprius Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Amprius Technologies from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amprius Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $19.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMPX

Amprius Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 2.20.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 60.30%.The firm had revenue of $25.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 million. Amprius Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at --0.060 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amprius Technologies news, Director Steven Chu sold 155,565 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $2,877,952.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 127,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,771.50. This trade represents a 54.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 413,146 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $7,618,412.24. Following the transaction, the director owned 44,444 shares in the company, valued at $819,547.36. The trade was a 90.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,190,411 shares of company stock valued at $50,108,184. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,890 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,690 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 1,385.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,383 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Amprius Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc NYSE: AMPX is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company's batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius' product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

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