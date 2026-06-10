Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Shares Down 5.8% - Here's What Happened

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) shares fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.41 and last traded at $16.4180. 4,851,084 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 8,970,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.42.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMPX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley Financial raised their price target on shares of Amprius Technologies from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $21.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMPX

Amprius Technologies Stock Down 5.8%

The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $18.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.23. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.72 and a beta of 2.12.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 43.98% and a negative return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $28.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.72 million. Amprius Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at --0.060 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amprius Technologies

In other news, CEO Thomas M. Stepien sold 60,702 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $897,782.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 699,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,342,617.42. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kang Sun sold 1,500,000 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $23,865,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,342,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,357,584. This trade represents a 52.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,471,724 shares of company stock worth $41,282,649. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Amprius Technologies by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,890 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,764 shares of the company's stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 36,116 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,396,013 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 678,442 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Amprius Technologies by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 244,646 shares of the company's stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 137,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,690 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc NYSE: AMPX is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company's batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius' product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

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