Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Shares Up 2.7% - What's Next?

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.45 and last traded at $20.2280. 5,405,789 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 8,752,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.69.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. B. Riley Financial increased their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $19.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMPX

Amprius Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -59.49 and a beta of 2.20. The stock's 50 day moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day moving average is $13.00.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $25.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.91 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.30% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. Amprius Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at --0.060 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amprius Technologies

In related news, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 413,146 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $7,618,412.24. Following the sale, the director directly owned 44,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,547.36. This represents a 90.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 25,366 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $257,718.56. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 723,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,032.80. The trade was a 3.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,539,829 shares of company stock valued at $42,323,376. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amprius Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Amprius Technologies by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,890 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amprius Technologies by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,764 shares of the company's stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 36,116 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Amprius Technologies by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,396,013 shares of the company's stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 678,442 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amprius Technologies by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 244,646 shares of the company's stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 137,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Amprius Technologies by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,690 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc NYSE: AMPX is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company's batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius' product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

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