Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Shares Up 9.1% - Still a Buy?

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.70 and last traded at $21.39. 20,823,082 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 8,883,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AMPX. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. B. Riley Financial increased their target price on Amprius Technologies from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Amprius Technologies from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amprius Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $19.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.91 and a beta of 2.20. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.63.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.30% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $25.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 million. Amprius Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at --0.060 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amprius Technologies

In other news, Director Steven Chu sold 155,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $2,877,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 127,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,771.50. This represents a 54.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kang Sun sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $23,865,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,342,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,357,584. The trade was a 52.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 3,147,226 shares of company stock worth $49,631,853 over the last three months. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amprius Technologies by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,128,657 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,245,000 after purchasing an additional 616,037 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amprius Technologies by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,417 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,137,000 after purchasing an additional 253,529 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amprius Technologies by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,553,710 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,149,000 after purchasing an additional 363,928 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Amprius Technologies by 113.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,379,384 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,846 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Amprius Technologies by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,194,841 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,317,000 after purchasing an additional 410,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.04% of the company's stock.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc NYSE: AMPX is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company's batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius' product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

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