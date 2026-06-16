Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Stock Price Down 7.9% - Here's What Happened

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.40 and last traded at $15.4940. 6,247,189 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 8,852,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.82.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Amprius Technologies from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Amprius Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Clear Str started coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a "strong-buy" rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $21.67.

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Amprius Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.64 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.40.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $28.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.72 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 17.48% and a negative net margin of 43.98%.Amprius Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at --0.060 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kang Sun sold 67,796 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $1,002,702.84. Following the sale, the director owned 1,280,854 shares in the company, valued at $18,943,830.66. This represents a 5.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Thomas M. Stepien sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $41,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 625,625 shares in the company, valued at $13,119,356.25. The trade was a 0.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,943,013 shares of company stock worth $31,551,484. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amprius Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,890 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amprius Technologies by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,764 shares of the company's stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 36,116 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Amprius Technologies by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,396,013 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 678,442 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amprius Technologies by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 244,646 shares of the company's stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 137,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Amprius Technologies by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,690 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.04% of the company's stock.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc NYSE: AMPX is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company's batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius' product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

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