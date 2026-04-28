Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Stock Price Down 8.1% - Time to Sell?

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.10 and last traded at $19.68. Approximately 8,010,195 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 8,793,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.42.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMPX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Amprius Technologies from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, March 6th. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, March 6th. B. Riley Financial raised their target price on Amprius Technologies from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies Stock Down 8.1%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.88 and a beta of 2.20.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 60.30%.The business had revenue of $25.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.91 million. Amprius Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at --0.060 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amprius Technologies

In related news, Director Steven Chu sold 166,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $2,986,045.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 127,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,914.88. This trade represents a 56.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kang Sun sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $23,865,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,342,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,357,584. This trade represents a 52.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,579,519 shares of company stock worth $42,799,656. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,392,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,512,620 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,395 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,014,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,799,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.04% of the company's stock.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc NYSE: AMPX is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company's batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius' product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

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