Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Stock Price Up 5.6% - Here's Why

Shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) traded up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.68 and last traded at $13.0730. Approximately 6,348,945 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 8,793,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.38.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMPX. B. Riley Financial raised their price target on shares of Amprius Technologies from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Amprius Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Monday, April 20th. Northland Securities set a $24.00 price objective on Amprius Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Clear Str initiated coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a "strong-buy" rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $21.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -43.58 and a beta of 2.25. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.68.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $28.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.72 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 43.98% and a negative return on equity of 17.48%. Amprius Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at --0.060 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amprius Technologies

In other Amprius Technologies news, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 28,812 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $426,129.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 804,518 shares in the company, valued at $11,898,821.22. This represents a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kang Sun sold 67,796 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $1,002,702.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,280,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,943,830.66. This represents a 5.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 310,144 shares of company stock worth $5,049,997 in the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPX. EWA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. EWA LLC now owns 19,958 shares of the company's stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,817 shares of the company's stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Amprius Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,596 shares of the company's stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,280 shares of the company's stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,744 shares of the company's stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. 5.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc NYSE: AMPX is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company's batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius' product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

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