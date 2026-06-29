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5 Tech Stocks to Buy on the July Pullback

Thomas Hughes
Written by Thomas Hughes | Reviewed by Clare Titus
June 29, 2026
Coastal landscape in July featuring a sunflower field, sandy beach, and blue ocean under a partly cloudy sky.

Key Points

  • Mid-2026 market headwinds have created opportunistic entry points in five high-quality tech stocks that analysts broadly rate as buys.
  • Oracle and Amprius Technologies offer the highest projected upside, with analysts forecasting 80% and 65% gains from their recent lows, respectively.
  • Salesforce and Zscaler face company-specific pressures—mixed guidance and a sales team transition—that analysts view as temporary rather than structural.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Every trader and investor should keep one principle close: wait for the opportunistic entry. Opportunistic entries are those unforeseeable, often irrational, price pullbacks that occur in otherwise healthy, growing, and attractive stocks. The story in July is that, between-cycle market angst, AI fears, and growth concerns, entry points have opened up in many high-quality stocks.

The likely outcome is that the headwinds that have been impairing price action as of early summer 2026 will begin to fade by early fall, at which point price recoveries will begin, if not before.

Amprius Technologies: Short-Sellers Capped Gains

Amprius Technologies Today

Amprius Technologies, Inc. stock logo
AMPXAMPX 90-day performance
Amprius Technologies
$13.71 +0.80 (+6.19%)
As of 01:03 PM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$3.80
$24.23
Price Target
$21.67
Add to Watchlist

Amprius Technologies' NYSE: AMPX June price pullback was driven in large part by short sellers, who sold based on valid concerns about production capacity, order volume, and the company’s scalability. However, early-year results and orders suggest acceleration will continue in the upcoming quarters and may gain momentum as production ramps up.

This year’s catalysts include the U.S. government’s push to build up its drone capabilities and the Matternet deal, which marks a major commercial milestone and promises additional catalysts in the coming quarters. One such catalyst would be progress in battery cell design for Matternet’s drone delivery fleet, an eventual design win that would result in subsequent product orders.

The company's upcoming Q2 results are another catalyst, expected to affirm the momentum seen in the previous quarter. Analysts forecast revenue to grow by more than 100% and the path to profitability to clear.

The 10 analysts tracked by MarketBeat rate the stock a Buy, with 90% Buy-side bias, and expect it to rise 65% from the late-June support target.

AMPX chart displaying a buyable share price dip.

Oracle: Deeply Oversold With Backlog Conversion Closing In

Oracle Today

Oracle Corporation stock logo
ORCLORCL 90-day performance
Oracle
$147.96 -0.58 (-0.39%)
As of 01:03 PM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$134.57
$345.72
Dividend Yield
1.35%
P/E Ratio
25.31
Price Target
$268.27
Add to Watchlist

Oracle’s NYSE: ORCL share price continues to be punished for its massive spending plans, growing debt, and dilution. However, the market is mispricing the stock, treating it as an emerging startup rather than a blue-chip tech company with a backlog of going on a trillion dollars. The takeaway is that this year’s price weakness is a historical opportunity to buy an AI-critical name at pennies on the dollar.

Trading near $150, Oracle’s forward price-to-earnings multiple (P/E) falls into the low-single digits within 10 years, suggesting several hundred basis points of stock price upside will be realized as backlog converts to revenue, cash flow, and earnings. MarketBeat tracks 38 analysts rating ORCL as a consensus Moderate Buy with 79% Buy-side bias and 80% upside from early 2026’s lows.

ORCL chart displaying a share price dip to deep value territory.

Snowflake: Melt-Up Can Gain Momentum

Snowflake Today

Snowflake Inc. stock logo
SNOWSNOW 90-day performance
Snowflake
$251.30 +2.34 (+0.94%)
As of 01:03 PM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$118.30
$284.99
Price Target
$293.53
Add to Watchlist

Snowflake’s NYSE: SNOW stock price melt-up began earlier this year when its results affirmed the AI-driven SaaS-pocalypse wasn’t happening. What is happening is that AI is underpinning demand for business, business is accelerating, and profitability is improving. Analysts responded well to Snowflake's earnings news, raising the stock price outlook and setting the market up to advance.

The technical outlook is solid, with the market up sharply in Q2 and consolidating near highs. Convergence in the MACD suggests the market is getting strong and that fresh highs are coming. Analysts' trends suggest only modest upside at the consensus, but even the consensus would be sufficient for a fresh high. The fresh high is significant as it would open the door to a more substantial technical move, more than 100% at the high-end range.

SNOW chart showing the stock set up to advance.

Salesforce: Left for Dead, Generates Cash Flow, Buys Back Shares

Salesforce Today

Salesforce Inc. stock logo
CRMCRM 90-day performance
Salesforce
$158.36 -0.01 (-0.01%)
As of 01:03 PM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$146.32
$276.80
Dividend Yield
1.11%
P/E Ratio
18.32
Price Target
$255.14
Add to Watchlist

Salesforce’s NYSE: CRM stock price hit fresh lows in June despite the deep value presented and the strength of the company's Q1 results. The sticking point was the guidance, which was viewed as mixed relative to the high bar analysts set.

Salesforce is not only growing but has accelerated back to a double-digit growth pace and is expected to continue that pace in upcoming quarters.

More importantly, Salesforce generates substantial cash flow and uses it to buy back shares. Buybacks reduced the count by an average of 1.9% for Q1 over the trailing 12-month period.

Forty-three analysts rate CRM as a consensus Moderate Buy with 63% Buy-side bias. CRM stock trades at a potential floor, the analysts' lowest recorded target, with 65% upside forecasted by the consensus.

CRM chart displaying the stock at deeply oversold levels.

Zscaler: Cautious Guidance Sets Stage for Rapid Price Recovery

Zscaler Today

Zscaler, Inc. stock logo
ZSZS 90-day performance
Zscaler
$136.79 +4.53 (+3.43%)
As of 01:03 PM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$114.63
$336.99
Price Target
$213.97
Add to Watchlist

Zscaler’s NASDAQ: ZS stock price is down while its peers are in rally mode due to a shift in sales teams. The company’s key sales managers left, creating a temporary gap that prompted management to issue cautious guidance.

It will take time for the gap to be filled, but it will be, and sales will continue at a strong pace because Zscaler provides utility for its clients. The cloud-native platform secures remote access, limiting use to authorized personnel. It also inspects web traffic and protects data.

The bulk of analysts' revisions spurred by the firm's earnings news were reaffirmed ratings and price targets. Analysts assign ZS a consensus Moderate Buy rating. There is an 82% Buy-side bias within the data, and a forecast for a 55% upside from the 2026 lows.

ZS chart displaying the stock at a bottom, with the $117 level acting as a price floor.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Amprius Technologies Right Now?

Before you consider Amprius Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amprius Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Amprius Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

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Thomas Hughes
About The Author

Thomas Hughes

Contributing Author

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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Amprius Technologies (AMPX)
3.6266 of 5 stars		$13.585.2%N/AN/AModerate Buy$21.67
Oracle (ORCL)
4.9947 of 5 stars		$148.40-0.1%1.35%25.45Moderate Buy$268.27
Snowflake (SNOW)
3.106 of 5 stars		$251.180.9%N/AN/AModerate Buy$293.53
Salesforce (CRM)
4.9219 of 5 stars		$158.450.0%1.11%18.34Moderate Buy$255.14
Zscaler (ZS)
4.5198 of 5 stars		$136.793.4%N/AN/AModerate Buy$213.97
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

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