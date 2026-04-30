Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Trading Up 3.8% - Time to Buy?

Shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) rose 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.48 and last traded at $21.1030. Approximately 5,566,790 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 8,715,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.34.

Get Amprius Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMPX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amprius Technologies from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Amprius Technologies from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amprius Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $19.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMPX

Amprius Technologies Stock Up 3.8%

The business's fifty day moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day moving average is $13.10.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.30% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $25.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 million. Amprius Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at --0.060 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amprius Technologies

In related news, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 25,366 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $257,718.56. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 723,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,032.80. The trade was a 3.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 413,146 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $7,618,412.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 44,444 shares in the company, valued at $819,547.36. The trade was a 90.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 2,539,829 shares of company stock valued at $42,323,376 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,128,657 shares of the company's stock worth $56,245,000 after acquiring an additional 616,037 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,417 shares of the company's stock worth $21,137,000 after acquiring an additional 253,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,553,710 shares of the company's stock worth $20,149,000 after acquiring an additional 363,928 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 113.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,379,384 shares of the company's stock worth $25,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,194,841 shares of the company's stock worth $17,317,000 after acquiring an additional 410,724 shares in the last quarter. 5.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc NYSE: AMPX is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company's batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius' product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amprius Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amprius Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Amprius Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here