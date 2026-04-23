ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.00, but opened at $7.46. ams-OSRAM shares last traded at $7.46, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMSSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ams-OSRAM to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research raised ams-OSRAM from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

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ams-OSRAM Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.06.

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. ams-OSRAM had a positive return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 3.76%.The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $870.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

ams-OSRAM Company Profile

ams-OSRAM AG is a global technology company specializing in optical solutions, combining the sensor expertise of ams with the lighting heritage of OSRAM. The company develops and manufactures a broad range of high-performance products, including light-emitting diodes (LEDs), laser diode and infrared (IR) emitters, optical sensors, and sensor interfaces. These components are used across a variety of applications to enable advanced illumination, sensing, and imaging capabilities.

The company's product portfolio serves diverse end markets such as consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and medical.

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