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ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
ams-OSRAM logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • ams-OSRAM shares gapped down, opening at $7.46 after a $8.00 close, with only about 1,000 shares trading at the open.
  • Analyst consensus is "Reduce" — three Hold ratings and one Sell, with Deutsche Bank cutting to Hold and Zacks moving to Hold after a prior Strong Sell.
  • Quarter beat expectations (EPS $0.20 vs $0.04 expected; revenue $1.02B vs $870.8M), but the company still shows a negative net margin (-3.76%) and analysts forecast -0.35 EPS for the year.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of ams-OSRAM.

ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.00, but opened at $7.46. ams-OSRAM shares last traded at $7.46, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMSSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ams-OSRAM to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research raised ams-OSRAM from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Get Our Latest Research Report on ams-OSRAM

ams-OSRAM Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.06.

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. ams-OSRAM had a positive return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 3.76%.The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $870.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

ams-OSRAM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ams-OSRAM AG is a global technology company specializing in optical solutions, combining the sensor expertise of ams with the lighting heritage of OSRAM. The company develops and manufactures a broad range of high-performance products, including light-emitting diodes (LEDs), laser diode and infrared (IR) emitters, optical sensors, and sensor interfaces. These components are used across a variety of applications to enable advanced illumination, sensing, and imaging capabilities.

The company's product portfolio serves diverse end markets such as consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and medical.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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