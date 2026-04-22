ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Shares of ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.70, but opened at $8.1460. ams-OSRAM shares last traded at $8.1460, with a volume of 379 shares traded.

Get ams-OSRAM alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ams-OSRAM to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ams-OSRAM from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ams-OSRAM

ams-OSRAM Stock Up 5.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.06. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.64.

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.16. ams-OSRAM had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $870.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About ams-OSRAM

ams-OSRAM AG is a global technology company specializing in optical solutions, combining the sensor expertise of ams with the lighting heritage of OSRAM. The company develops and manufactures a broad range of high-performance products, including light-emitting diodes (LEDs), laser diode and infrared (IR) emitters, optical sensors, and sensor interfaces. These components are used across a variety of applications to enable advanced illumination, sensing, and imaging capabilities.

The company's product portfolio serves diverse end markets such as consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and medical.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ams-OSRAM, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ams-OSRAM wasn't on the list.

While ams-OSRAM currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here