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ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
ams-OSRAM logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Price gap: Shares gapped up to $8.146 from $7.70 at the open (about +5.8%) on Wednesday, though trading volume was very light at 379 shares.
  • Analyst sentiment: Three analysts rate the stock a Hold and one a Sell, leaving an average rating of "Reduce" after recent research-note changes including a Deutsche Bank downgrade.
  • Earnings beat but mixed fundamentals: ams-OSRAM reported $0.20 EPS (vs. $0.04 expected) and $1.02B revenue (vs. $870.8M expected), yet it has a negative net margin (-3.76%) and sell-side analysts forecast -0.35 EPS for the current year.
  • Five stocks we like better than ams-OSRAM.

Shares of ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.70, but opened at $8.1460. ams-OSRAM shares last traded at $8.1460, with a volume of 379 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ams-OSRAM to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ams-OSRAM from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ams-OSRAM

ams-OSRAM Stock Up 5.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.06. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.64.

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.16. ams-OSRAM had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $870.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About ams-OSRAM

(Get Free Report)

ams-OSRAM AG is a global technology company specializing in optical solutions, combining the sensor expertise of ams with the lighting heritage of OSRAM. The company develops and manufactures a broad range of high-performance products, including light-emitting diodes (LEDs), laser diode and infrared (IR) emitters, optical sensors, and sensor interfaces. These components are used across a variety of applications to enable advanced illumination, sensing, and imaging capabilities.

The company's product portfolio serves diverse end markets such as consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and medical.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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