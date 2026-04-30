Amtech Systems (ASYS) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Amtech Systems to post earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $19.50 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 41.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.25 million. On average, analysts expect Amtech Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Amtech Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ ASYS opened at $16.57 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.90. Amtech Systems has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $19.74. The company has a market cap of $238.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amtech Systems

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Amtech Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $370,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. 50.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Amtech Systems from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Amtech Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amtech Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amtech Systems presently has an average rating of "Reduce".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amtech Systems

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc is a global supplier of capital equipment and aftermarket parts for the solar photovoltaic and semiconductor industries. The company's solutions support key steps in wafer and cell production, offering both new machinery and spares designed to optimize yield, throughput and energy efficiency. Amtech operates through two primary segments: solar manufacturing and semiconductor & electronics packaging.

In its solar segment, Amtech provides diffusion furnaces, epitaxy reactors and plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD) systems used in high-volume solar cell fabrication.

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