Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (AMLX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMLX opened at $15.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.23. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of -0.22. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.60.

Institutional Trading of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,609 shares of the company's stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 7,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $21.56.

Read Our Latest Report on AMLX

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing treatments for rare and debilitating neurological diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company focuses on leveraging novel approaches to target cellular pathways implicated in neurodegeneration. Amylyx's research platform centers on small-molecule therapies designed to protect neurons and support cellular health in patients with conditions that currently have limited or no disease-modifying treatment options.

The company's lead product, AMX0035, is marketed under the trade name Relyvrio following U.S.

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