Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Mizuho from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Mizuho's price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.21% from the company's previous close.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts: Sign Up

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $24.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ AMLX opened at $17.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of -0.20. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $19.15. The business's 50-day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.97.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $274,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 194,090 shares in the company, valued at $3,555,728.80. This trade represents a 7.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMLX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 954.4% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,859 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 433.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,267 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,904 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing treatments for rare and debilitating neurological diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company focuses on leveraging novel approaches to target cellular pathways implicated in neurodegeneration. Amylyx's research platform centers on small-molecule therapies designed to protect neurons and support cellular health in patients with conditions that currently have limited or no disease-modifying treatment options.

The company's lead product, AMX0035, is marketed under the trade name Relyvrio following U.S.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amylyx Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Amylyx Pharmaceuticals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here