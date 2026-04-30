ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Announces Earnings Results

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03, Zacks reports. ANA had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 6.47%.

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ANA Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of ANA stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $3.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,143. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.87. ANA has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $4.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Smbc Nikko Sec. raised ANA to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Nomura cut ANA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Report on ALNPY

About ANA

All Nippon Airways Co, Ltd. OTCMKTS: ALNPY is a Tokyo-based airline offering passenger and cargo air transportation services. Founded in 1952, the company operates scheduled flights under its ANA brand, providing a network of domestic and international routes. In addition to core flight operations, ANA delivers ancillary services including in-flight catering, ground handling and aircraft maintenance.

ANA’s diversified business model encompasses several subsidiaries such as ANA Wings and Air Japan for regional operations, and ANA Cargo for freight services.

Further Reading

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