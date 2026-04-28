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ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Sets New 52-Week Low - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
ANA logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • 52-week low: ANA hit a new 52-week low, trading as low as $3.35 and last at $3.4350 on light volume (566 shares), is down about 3.4% and sits below its 50- and 200-day moving averages (≈$3.87–$3.88).
  • Analyst moves: Nomura cut ANA from "strong-buy" to "hold" while SMBC Nikko raised it to "hold," leaving the stock with an average rating of "Hold."
  • Earnings beat and fundamentals: ANA reported $0.16 EPS vs. $0.14 expected and $4.45B revenue vs. $4.38B expected, and trades with a P/E of 8.17, market cap around $8B, and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.4350, with a volume of 566 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALNPY shares. Nomura cut ANA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Smbc Nikko Sec. raised ANA to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ANA presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Analysis on ALNPY

ANA Stock Down 3.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.88. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.46.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. ANA had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 6.47%.

About ANA

(Get Free Report)

All Nippon Airways Co, Ltd. OTCMKTS: ALNPY is a Tokyo-based airline offering passenger and cargo air transportation services. Founded in 1952, the company operates scheduled flights under its ANA brand, providing a network of domestic and international routes. In addition to core flight operations, ANA delivers ancillary services including in-flight catering, ground handling and aircraft maintenance.

ANA’s diversified business model encompasses several subsidiaries such as ANA Wings and Air Japan for regional operations, and ANA Cargo for freight services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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