ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Sets New 52-Week Low - Here's Why

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.4350, with a volume of 566 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALNPY shares. Nomura cut ANA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Smbc Nikko Sec. raised ANA to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ANA presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Analysis on ALNPY

ANA Stock Down 3.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.88. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.46.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. ANA had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 6.47%.

About ANA

All Nippon Airways Co, Ltd. OTCMKTS: ALNPY is a Tokyo-based airline offering passenger and cargo air transportation services. Founded in 1952, the company operates scheduled flights under its ANA brand, providing a network of domestic and international routes. In addition to core flight operations, ANA delivers ancillary services including in-flight catering, ground handling and aircraft maintenance.

ANA’s diversified business model encompasses several subsidiaries such as ANA Wings and Air Japan for regional operations, and ANA Cargo for freight services.

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