5N Plus (TSE:VNP - Get Free Report) has been given a C$46.00 price objective by Desjardins in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Desjardins's price target indicates a potential upside of 40.93% from the stock's previous close.

VNP has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Ventum Capital raised their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotia boosted their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of 5N Plus from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a C$45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$45.75.

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5N Plus Stock Performance

VNP traded up C$0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$32.64. The company's stock had a trading volume of 95,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,211. 5N Plus has a 52-week low of C$17.20 and a 52-week high of C$49.97. The company's fifty day moving average price is C$30.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.90, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.29.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$194.16 million for the quarter. 5N Plus had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 11.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that 5N Plus will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N+ is a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials. The Company's ultra-pure materials often form the core element of its customers' products. These customers rely on 5N+'s products to enable performance and sustainability in their own products. 5N+ deploys a range of proprietary and proven technologies to develop and manufacture its products. The Company's products enable various applications in several key industries, including renewable energy, security, space, pharmaceutical, medical imaging and industrial.

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