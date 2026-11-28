AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

ABBV has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $310.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Leerink Partners raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $309.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $349.00 target price on shares of AbbVie and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $299.62.

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AbbVie Trading Down 0.9%

ABBV stock opened at $291.88 on Friday. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $190.75 and a 1-year high of $302.98. The stock has a market cap of $515.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.20. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $281.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.02.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.32 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 450.55% and a net margin of 15.67%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Stewart sold 40,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.60, for a total transaction of $11,925,738.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 83,171 shares in the company, valued at $24,419,005.60. This trade represents a 32.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 252.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 33,489,421 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,760,498,000 after acquiring an additional 23,991,451 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LP purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $559,736,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,905,952,000. Jupiter Topco LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,560,354,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,567,106,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Top AbbVie Stories

Investors following ABBV have been watching these stories:

Positive Sentiment: Skyrizi and Rinvoq are described as growing more than 20% annually, with combined sales expected to exceed $31 billion this year—surpassing Humira’s peak. The article also highlights pipeline candidates and says the drugs face no patent cliff in the next five years. Article: Where Will AbbVie Stock Be in 5 Years?

Skyrizi and Rinvoq are described as growing more than 20% annually, with combined sales expected to exceed $31 billion this year—surpassing Humira’s peak. The article also highlights pipeline candidates and says the drugs face no patent cliff in the next five years. Positive Sentiment: Other coverage points to AbbVie’s market outperformance, a favorable analyst outlook and its position on a list of healthcare stocks to consider for 2027. These are supportive sentiment signals, rather than new operating announcements. Article: Is AbbVie Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

Other coverage points to AbbVie’s market outperformance, a favorable analyst outlook and its position on a list of healthcare stocks to consider for 2027. These are supportive sentiment signals, rather than new operating announcements. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend coverage compares AbbVie’s 2.3% yield and long payout-growth record with Pfizer’s higher yield. It notes AbbVie raised its payout this year, but the article is an income-investing comparison, not news of a fresh dividend announcement. Article: Pfizer's 6% Yield vs. AbbVie's Dividend Streak

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, manufactures and markets medicines for a range of serious health conditions. Its areas of focus include immunology, oncology, neuroscience and eye care. Key products include the immunology medicines Skyrizi and Rinvoq; cancer treatments such as Imbruvica and Venclexta; and neuroscience products including Botox Therapeutic and Ubrelvy. AbbVie also sells Botox Cosmetic and other aesthetic products through its Allergan Aesthetics business.

Further Reading

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