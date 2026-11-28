Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $23.40.

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Acadia Realty Trust Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.07, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11. The firm's 50-day moving average is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.59. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $17.96 and a 1 year high of $23.03.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.34). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $94.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company's revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 145.1% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Nykredit A S acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $47,000. AlTi Global Inc. purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 49.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 367.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust that owns, operates and invests in retail properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers and urban street-retail properties, with tenants spanning a range of retail and service businesses. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry markets in the United States, including major metropolitan areas. It combines a portfolio of directly owned properties with investment funds through which it partners on additional real estate investments.

Further Reading

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