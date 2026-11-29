Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Wall Street Zen reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AAMI. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Acadian Asset Management from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Acadian Asset Management from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Acadian Asset Management from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered Acadian Asset Management from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore set a $102.00 price target on Acadian Asset Management in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $100.00.

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Acadian Asset Management Trading Up 1.9%

Acadian Asset Management stock opened at $84.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company's 50-day moving average price is $91.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.06. Acadian Asset Management has a 52 week low of $43.17 and a 52 week high of $100.65.

Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter. Acadian Asset Management had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 139.70%. Research analysts expect that Acadian Asset Management will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadian Asset Management

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Acadian Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Acadian Asset Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Group One Trading LLC lifted its stake in Acadian Asset Management by 561.1% during the third quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 628 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Acadian Asset Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Acadian Asset Management by 1,452.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the company's stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company's stock.

About Acadian Asset Management

Acadian Asset Management is a global investment manager specializing in systematic, research-driven strategies. The firm uses quantitative analysis and data to identify investment opportunities across markets and manages portfolios for clients around the world. Its offerings include equity and fixed-income strategies, as well as alternative investment strategies. Acadian serves institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, foundations, sovereign wealth funds and other financial organizations.

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