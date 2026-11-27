Admiral Group (LON:ADM - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 4,200 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank's price objective points to a potential upside of 6.92% from the stock's current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 4,243 to GBX 4,516 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 3,450 to GBX 3,950 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Admiral Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 3,813.60.

Get Admiral Group alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Research Report on ADM

Admiral Group Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of ADM stock opened at GBX 3,928 on Friday. Admiral Group has a 12 month low of GBX 2,624 and a 12 month high of GBX 4,128. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,793.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,518.70. The firm has a market cap of £11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.19.

Admiral Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 30th that authorizes the company to buy back £45 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 0.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Share repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 39,950 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,626, for a total value of £1,448,587. Also, insider Rachel Lewis sold 6,481 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,626, for a total value of £235,001.06. 13.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc is an established financial services provider offering motor, household, travel and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products, trading in five countries, namely the UK, France, Italy, Spain and the US. Founded in 1993, Admiral has grown to become an established multinational and multi-product insurer and is proud to be Wales' only FTSE 100 Company. As the leading personal motor insurance provider in the UK, Admiral continues to focus on technology and agility, diversifying the businesses, and progressing with the evolution of motor.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Admiral Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Admiral Group wasn't on the list.

While Admiral Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, NVIDIA, and Google Could the next Tesla, NVIDIA, and Google be hiding in plain sight? Discover seven growth stocks with the potential to become tomorrow's market giants, fueled by breakthroughs in AI, nuclear energy, cybersecurity, and more. Get This Free Report