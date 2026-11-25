AGI (NYSE:AGBK - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "positive" rating on the stock. Susquehanna's price target suggests a potential upside of 88.86% from the company's previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of AGI in a research note on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.00 price objective on shares of AGI in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of AGI from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGI currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $13.43.

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AGI Price Performance

AGI stock opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.83 million and a P/E ratio of 5.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average of $7.19. AGI has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $12.21.

AGI announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 27th that allows the company to buy back 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Share buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGI

In related news, CTO Vinicius Birkeland Aloe sold 256,386 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $3,074,068.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 176,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,311.77. The trade was a 59.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of AGI

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of AGI in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of AGI during the third quarter worth $183,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGI during the third quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AGI during the third quarter worth $4,406,000.

About AGI

Agibank S.A. is a Brazilian financial services company that combines digital banking with a network of physical service locations. Its offerings include digital accounts, payment services, cards, personal credit and insurance, with a focus on serving individuals across Brazil. The company is particularly known for payroll-deductible loans, including credit products for retirees and public-sector employees. Agibank traces its origins to Agiplan, established in 1999, and adopted the Agibank name as it expanded its digital banking operations.

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