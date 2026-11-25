Investment analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC - Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks reports. The brokerage set a "strong-buy" rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AC. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Scotia cut their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$38.00 to C$32.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Air Canada from C$37.00 to C$28.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Air Canada from C$37.00 to C$33.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$30.31.

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Air Canada Price Performance

AC opened at C$21.85 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is C$23.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.64. Air Canada has a 52-week low of C$16.45 and a 52-week high of C$31.45.

Air Canada (TSE:AC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.98 billion during the quarter. Air Canada had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 12.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Air Canada will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Headquartered in Montréal, Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, with more than 10 million members worldwide. Members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of more than 50 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental partners.

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