Research analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of AIRO Group (NASDAQ:AIRO - Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks reports. The brokerage set a "strong-buy" rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AIRO. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of AIRO Group in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital started coverage on AIRO Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded AIRO Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $13.50.

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AIRO Group Stock Down 10.1%

AIRO Group stock opened at $3.22 on Monday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average is $7.55. AIRO Group has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $13.80.

AIRO Group (NASDAQ:AIRO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.51 million during the quarter. AIRO Group had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%. Equities research analysts expect that AIRO Group will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AIRO Group

In related news, CFO Mariya Pylypiv sold 8,697 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $61,574.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 267,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,892,717.64. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, COO John Uczekaj sold 7,230 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $51,333.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 214,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,828.20. This represents a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AIRO Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIRO. Elequin Capital LP lifted its position in AIRO Group by 160.8% during the third quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 4,110 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in AIRO Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in AIRO Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AIRO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of AIRO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000.

About AIRO Group

AIRO Group is an aerospace and defense company that develops and supplies technologies for commercial, government and defense customers. Its businesses span unmanned aircraft systems, avionics, pilot training and electric air mobility. The company's offerings include drones and related systems, cockpit avionics through its Aspen Avionics business, and flight-training services. Its electric-air-mobility activities include the development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft through Jaunt Air Mobility.

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