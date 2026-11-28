Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Alico in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Freedom Broker cut their price objective on shares of Alico from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded Alico from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alico currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $44.00.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALCO

Alico Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of Alico stock opened at $37.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 7.93. Alico has a 1-year low of $33.34 and a 1-year high of $45.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.82 and a 200-day moving average of $39.89. The company has a market capitalization of $280.74 million, a PE ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 0.93.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $1.05. The business had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 million. Alico had a net margin of 36.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alico will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alico

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Alico during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,428,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its stake in Alico by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 104,647 shares of the company's stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Alico during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,300,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alico during the second quarter worth $2,268,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alico by 5.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,905 shares of the company's stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alico

Alico, Inc. is a Florida-based land company with a long history in agriculture. Its operations have included growing citrus, particularly oranges used for juice, as well as cattle ranching and management of agricultural land. The company owns and manages land in Florida and has also pursued activities such as leasing property, rock mining and evaluating land for other uses. In 2024, Alico announced plans to wind down its citrus operations, marking a major shift in its business. Alico's activities are concentrated in Florida, where its land holdings support its agricultural, land-management and related operations.

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