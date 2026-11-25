Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Freedom Broker from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Freedom Broker's target price points to a potential upside of 13.01% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALCO. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Alico in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Freedom Capital raised Alico from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $44.00.

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Alico Stock Performance

Shares of ALCO stock opened at $38.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.33 million, a PE ratio of 42.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Alico has a 52 week low of $31.57 and a 52 week high of $45.01.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $1.05. The business had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 million. Alico had a negative return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 36.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Alico will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alico

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALCO. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Alico in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,428,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Alico by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 104,647 shares of the company's stock worth $4,037,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alico during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,300,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alico in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,268,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alico by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,905 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company's stock.

About Alico

Alico, Inc. is a Florida-based land company with a long history in agriculture. Its operations have included growing citrus, particularly oranges used for juice, as well as cattle ranching and management of agricultural land. The company owns and manages land in Florida and has also pursued activities such as leasing property, rock mining and evaluating land for other uses. In 2024, Alico announced plans to wind down its citrus operations, marking a major shift in its business. Alico's activities are concentrated in Florida, where its land holdings support its agricultural, land-management and related operations.

Further Reading

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