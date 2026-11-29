Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, Wall Street Zen reports.

ALSN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Allison Transmission from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Wolfe Research set a $147.00 price target on Allison Transmission in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Freedom Broker lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $135.62.

Get Allison Transmission alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Report on Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Price Performance

NYSE ALSN opened at $125.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.06. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $115.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.32. Allison Transmission has a 52 week low of $88.15 and a 52 week high of $137.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.58. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allison Transmission

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 291 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Gen Wealth Partners Inc bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. designs and manufactures automatic transmissions and propulsion solutions for commercial and specialty vehicles. Its products serve applications including trucks, buses, emergency and defense vehicles, construction and mining equipment, and vehicles used in agriculture and energy. The company also develops electrified propulsion systems for commercial and off-highway vehicles. Based in Indianapolis, Indiana, Allison serves customers in markets around the world through a network of distributors and dealers.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Allison Transmission, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Allison Transmission wasn't on the list.

While Allison Transmission currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, NVIDIA, and Google Could the next Tesla, NVIDIA, and Google be hiding in plain sight? Discover seven growth stocks with the potential to become tomorrow's market giants, fueled by breakthroughs in AI, nuclear energy, cybersecurity, and more. Get This Free Report