Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report released on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ALTO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Alto Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Alto Ingredients in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Scotiabank set a $10.00 target price on Alto Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Alto Ingredients to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $10.00.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients Price Performance

ALTO stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $227.36 million, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.13. Alto Ingredients has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $6.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.33.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $257.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $250.97 million. Alto Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 5.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Alto Ingredients will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alto Ingredients

In other news, Director Gilbert Nathan bought 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $47,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 891,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,543.67. This trade represents a 1.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 35,000 shares of company stock worth $120,750. 4.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alto Ingredients

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Alto Ingredients during the second quarter worth approximately $31,322,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients by 203.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,487,652 shares of the company's stock worth $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 997,412 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Alto Ingredients by 889.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,093,634 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 983,108 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the second quarter worth approximately $4,878,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Alto Ingredients by 67.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,790,263 shares of the company's stock worth $8,665,000 after purchasing an additional 723,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc. produces and markets specialty alcohols, renewable fuel and related agricultural products. Its alcohol products serve a range of food and beverage, health and personal care, pharmaceutical, and industrial applications. The company also makes fuel-grade ethanol and ethanol-production co-products, including animal feed ingredients and corn oil. These products support customers in the renewable fuels and agricultural markets. Formerly known as Pacific Ethanol, Inc., the company adopted the Alto Ingredients name in 2021 as it emphasized its broader portfolio of alcohols and essential ingredients.

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